Australian Open 2023: schedule, date and schedule

The Australian Open Find in Melbourne from From 16 to 29 January 2023 instead of. The Sands Championship is one of four tournaments Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French OpenAnd the Wimbledon And the US OpenIt is one of the most lucrative tournaments on the tennis calendar, both in terms of prize money and world ranking points.

The Australian Open will be held for the 111th time in 2023. The defending champions are in the singles Rafael Nadal in men and Ashleigh Barty in women, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios in men’s doubles, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková in women’s doubles and Ivan Dodig and Kristina Mladenovic in mixed doubles.

Only three Germans have won the Australian Open so far: Boris BeckerSteffi Graf and Angelique Kerber.

A glimpse into the history and dates of the 2023 Grand Slam tournaments:

Australian Open in Melbourne ( sand ): January 16-29, 2023

in ( ): January 16-29, 2023 Roland Garros ( French Open ) in Paris ( sand ): May 28 to June 11, 2023

( ) in ( ): May 28 to June 11, 2023 Championships Wimbledon in London (Grass): July 3-16, 2023

in (Grass): July 3-16, 2023 US Open in New York (Difficult): From August 28 to September 10, 2023

Australian Open 2023: This is the game plan or schedule

In addition to the frame and date, there are still some dates for the Australian Open.

Once you select the schedule, you will find it here at Australian Open official website.

Australian Open 2023: TV and live broadcast times

The Australian Open is likely to be live Television and flow on Eurosport And a paid streaming provider dazn to be clear. ARD And the ZDF The tournament will likely not be broadcast for free on free TV or live streaming. Thus, it is likely that only free TV will be available Eurosport possible.

Records at the Australian Open

Novak Scukovic has won the Australian Open nine times, putting him alone ahead of Roger Federer, who has six wins. Serena Williams is the women’s record holder with seven titles.