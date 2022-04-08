Australian Open 2022: Harmony Tan walks off the field in a wheelchair

She fought bravely, but in the end, French tennis player Harmony Tan could not finish her match against Elena Svitolina. On the contrary: it had to be expelled from the field.

A bitter end to the French championship Harmony Tan. The 24-year-old had to cut short her second round match against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina injured and exhausted. With a score of 3:6, 7:5 and 1:5, Tan the fighter bravely dragged herself across the field, the referee even talked about it – and the match was over.

Progress from the bottom after the medical period has expired

In fact, Tan’s pain seemed to be so severe that she was unable to perform and had to ride in a wheelchair to the applause of the audience at Margaret Court Arena.

When the score was 1:4 in the fourth set, Tan took a “medical timeout” to find his way back into the match. Her physiotherapist taped duct tape to the bottom of her leg. However, just minutes after Tan returned to the field, it was clear that the world number 107 would not be able to complete the match.

Tan leaned on her racket and had to serve from below. Even her mother, who was sitting in the stands, made gestures for her to finish the match early so she wouldn’t risk getting injured worse.

The Paris-born right arm defeated Kazakhstan’s Juljaa Putinzeva 6:3 and 6:3 in the first round, thus winning the match against Svitolina. For the second time in her career, after the 2021 French Open, she reached the second round of a Grand Slam tournament.