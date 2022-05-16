Australian Open 2022: Berrettini and ‘Top 10’ limits: Nadal adds five years without winning one of Australia’s top 10

TheIt was the last time Rafael Nadal beat the ‘Top 10’ at the Australian Open Milos Raonic in the 2017 classes. On Friday he will have to cross that barrier if he wants to be in the final.

Nadal will in front of Matteo Berrettinithe seventh racket of the circle and He finished the day with Gael Monfils’ resistance 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Straight executioner of the Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz s Paul Carrillo This time he can with the veteran French tennis player, who lives as a second junior at the start of the course.

Berrettini will meet Nadal in the Australian semi-finals after defeating Monfils in five sets

Moonves, Who had just won the title at the 250 Adelaide OpenAt the crucial moment, he couldn’t deal with the right-handed speculator who came from the other side of the net.

Open security kicked out many fans with very few drinks in the stands. The Frenchman hinted at the return, taking advantage of a double error from Brittini in the sixth game of the third set. Gail, with majority support from the stands, Sign the panels on the scoreboard.

The 35-year-old weighed Moonves like a plank in the tiebreak. It started with a 4-0 loss and two “breaks” against them. Mathieu’s muscle did not respond.

New York precedent

Nadal and Berrettini crossed only once. He was three seasons ago in the semi-finals of the US Open with the victory of the Balearic Islands, later the championship champion..

At stake, in addition to passing to the final, will be fifth in the ATP rankings. If the Romans win, he will be the one to hold this position at the expense of the Spaniards.