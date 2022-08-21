Australian government denies ratifying Djokovic’s medical exemption Sports

The Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs denies that Novak Djokovic’s medical exemption certificate has been validated. This Sunday, one day after Serbian lawyers They will claim that they have permission To reach the peripheral country without the need for quarantine, the Australian Executive’s legal team released a statement asserting that Djokovic’s request to review his case “must be rejected with costs”. The tennis star has been quarantined in a Melbourne hotel since arriving in the country on Wednesday, when immigration officers detained him at the airport after discovering a breach of his medical exemption, which will allow him to play the World Open despite not having been vaccinated.

In the document, lawyers from the Australian Department of Home Affairs claimed that Djokovic’s legal team “did not provide evidence that clearly shows” that the letter from Tennis Australia they cited as evidence that he had been given the green light “granted him a medical exemption”. “It does not at any time indicate a contraindication. Nor does it provide any medical reason why the applicant (Djokovic) could not be vaccinated,” the text sums up.

According to representatives of the executive, the Austrian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI), which acts as an advisory body to the Minister of Health in relation to the national immunization programme, considers that “a previous infection with COVID-19 is not an indication of a lack of vaccination in Australia. For this reason, he also rejects the argument The tennis player’s defense that he could reach illness in December. A hearing will be held on Monday to clarify whether Djokovic can play the World Open.

You can follow EL PAÍS DEPORTES at Facebook s Twitteror sign up here to receive Weekly newsletter.