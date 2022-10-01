Australian bushfires have widened the ozone hole

This is what scientists from the British universities of Exeter and Manchester have shown in the study In “Scientific Reports” has been published. The buildup of smoke particles has warmed the stratosphere not seen since the eruption of the Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines in 1991. This warming has caused the ozone hole over Antarctica to expand to a new record size in 2020.

Restoring the ozone layer by reducing CFCs

Bushfires burned 5.8 million hectares of land in eastern Australia in late 2019 and early 2020. The fires were so intense that they repeatedly led to the formation of fire clouds called pyrocumulonimbus. These clouds can greatly affect the local weather, resulting in fire tornadoes and thunderstorms.

The hole in the protective ozone layer in the Earth’s atmosphere was originally caused by emissions of certain man-made gases, particularly CFCs. Thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, ratified by 195 countries, it was possible to significantly reduce the concentration of CFCs in the Earth’s atmosphere and allow the ozone layer to recover.

However, scientists warn that as the climate warms, the frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world will increase. This, in turn, increases the risk of pyrocolonimbus formation. “The huge efforts we’ve made to secure the ozone hole could be negated by climate change,” James Haywood, a climate expert at the University of Exeter, told AFP.