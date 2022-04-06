Australia will host England with three matches in the July window

England Rugby Union has confirmed that its team will travel to Australia to face the Wallabies in three matches on July 2, 9 and 16 in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

“The Australian Tour is a great opportunity to grow for this team and a good challenge at the end of the season,” coach Eddie Jones said.

“It will be the first time many young players have traveled abroad with England and it will be a vital practice and experience ahead of the World Cup, along with the 2023 Six Nations. The last time we went there was in 2016 and we had a very successful tour.

“Australia will be a good challenge for this team. They have rebuilt strong and trained well by Dave Rainey. We can’t wait to go out and continue developing and the journey of this England team.”

The first game will be played at Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday 2 July.

The teams will then travel to Brisbane to play at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 9 July. The final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday 16 July. England’s last tour of Australia was in 2016, where they won all three matches.