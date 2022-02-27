Australia will also send weapons to Ukraine

Australia announced an arms shipment to Ukraine to support its defense After it is overrun by Russian forces, it is studying the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador to the periphery country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told the media that he is in contact with his allies, the United States and the United Kingdom, to Shipping of “lethal” substanceswithout specifying the quantity or composition of the charge.

According to the audience, “I just spoke with the (Australian) Minister of Defense and we will endeavor to provide all the support we can give to lethal assistance through our NATO partners, in particular the United States and the United Kingdom.” channel. ABC.

By this scale, Australia is following in the footsteps of other countries that have pledged arms To support the Ukrainian forces fighting in their country those deployed by Moscow.

The peripheral country had previously committed to sending “non-lethal” military aid and medical supplies, As well as financing and supporting Ukraine against cyber attacks.

Australia – similar to the US, UK, EU and other allied countries – has imposed sanctions against politicians – including Russian President Vladimir Putin – the Russian military and an oligarchy, as well as several banks and investment bans in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The president, who on Sunday (local time) attended a vigil to show his support for the people of Ukraine, said that they were studying the possibility of expelling the Russian ambassador from the country and promised to welcome Ukrainians who want to leave their country. Travel to Australia.

Morrison used the occasion again to criticize China’s position of not condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling it “disappointing”.

The government of Australia, a historical ally of the United States, has repeatedly said that it does not intend to deploy troops to Eastern Europe. (EFE)