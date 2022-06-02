Australia vs. United Arab Emirates: TV channel schedules Watch live Qatar 2022 final match

Australia s The United Arab Emirates They will meet next week to pass them to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Both teams will play a commitment of strength to strength to determine which of the AFC representatives will be contenders for the tournament. Peru national team In the play-off

This means that there are only a few days left before it is decided who will play Peru national team In search of his ticket to the World Cup. In principle, Australia are the favorites and they showed it this Wednesday by beating Jordan 2-1 in a friendly match.

Australia recovered and eventually turned the score around with two goals from Billy Wright and Auer Mabel, who will be important in the confrontation against the United Arab Emirates, which, for its part, drew 1-1 against Gambia on Sunday.

Of course Australian coach Graham Arnold wouldn’t be able to count on one of his characters, Tom Rogic, who decided not to take part in the playoffs for personal reasons. “Now my focus must be on the players we have here in Qatar,” said coach Arnold.

Australia vs. United Arab Emirates: Tables in the world

Peru: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 2:00 PM

Argentina: 3:00 pm

Chile: 2:00 AM

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Spain: 8:00 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 11:00 a.m.

United States (New York): 2:00 p.m.

When and when does australia vs. The United Arab Emirates?

Australia vs. The United Arab Emirates clash in a lively duel on Tuesday, 7 June. The match between the two teams is scheduled to take place at 1:00 pm (Peruvian time) at Al Rayyan Stadium (Doha) in Qatar.

Where and how to watch LIVE Australia vs. The United Arab Emirates?

friendly He lives It will be broadcast on TV on DAZN, Onefootball and Paramount+. You will find all incidents on the RPP.pe website.

