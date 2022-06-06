Australia vs United Arab Emirates: Peru time in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar play-off

The duel between the United Arab Emirates and Australia will spark sparks from start to finish (AFP)

Australia vs United Arab Emirates They will meet on Monday, June 6th. The winner of this match will play with the Peruvian national team, which is participating for the second time in a row in the qualifiers to qualify for Qatar 2022. You can follow the live broadcast, minute by minute, on Infobae.

Today, Blanciroga defeated New Zealand 1-0 with a goal from them Gianluca Lapadula In a friendly match at the RCDE stadium in Barcelona it was filled with national jerseys. Peruvians are waiting for the winner Australia vs United Arab Emirates To be able to select a World Cup ticket.

clash between Australians and Arabs It will be held at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan (Qatar). The match begins at 1:00 PM (Peruvian time) and will be broadcast live on Movistar Deportes and Latina TV across the country.

For a few years, the FA has been Australia Request to change the union for its official competitions. The Kangaroos were part of Oceania and are now playing in their playoffs in Asia where they find more competition.

During the qualifiers, the Moroccan team ranked third behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. He got 15 points, and despite the fact that Oman was on his heels to the end, he didn’t have big problems keeping this place to tempt the international qualifiers.

Australia They qualified for this match after defeating their similar team from Jordan 2-1 without major problems. The match was held at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra, Qatar. The goals were scored by Billy Wright (40) and Auer Mabel (68).

The United Arab Emirates They had to wait until the last date to find out that thanks to their third place in their Asian group, they could make it to the playoffs.

On the final day of the qualifiers, they defeated the already qualified South Korea, while Iraq had to win its match against Syria and await an Arab setback. In the end, neither thing happened and it was the UAE representative who held the qualifying ticket.

Before this duel, the United Arab Emirates led by the Argentine Rodolfo ArruabarinaHe scored a small draw with the Gambia team, with one goal to one.

Ali Mabkhout opened the scoring for Vasco with his 12-step shot. For his part, Musa Barrow set the final tie for his colors in the fencing that took place at Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Finally, it must be remembered that the winner of this interesting duel will play his own version of the “Global Final” next Monday, June 13, against the Peruvian team, which was earlier today Won a friendly match against New Zealand with a goal from Gianluca Lapadula.

This confrontation will take place at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan (Qatar) from 1:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 1 p.m.

Bolivia: 2.00 pm

Chile: 2.00 pm

Paraguay: 2.00 pm

Venezuela: 2.00 pm

Argentina: 3:00 pm

Brazil: 3.00 pm

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Spain: 8:00 pm

Qatar: 9.00 pm

In Peru the match between Australia vs United Arab Emirates It will be broadcast by Movistar Deportes and Latina TV. You can also watch this match on the Movistar Play streaming platform.

In the case of Latina, it can be seen on DirecTV channels 192 (SD / HD) and 1192 (HD); And channels 2 (SD), 102 (SD), 502 and 802 (HD) from Movistar TV. In the case of Claro TV, it can be viewed on channels 2 (SD) and 502 (HD).

Movistar TV (satellite) is broadcast on channels 103 (SD) and 803 (HD); and Movistar TV (cable) on channels 3 (SD) and 703 (HD).

