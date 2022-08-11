Australia visa denied: tennis star Novak Djokovic demolishes monument to him – comment

Status: 01/16/2022 3:42 PM

The decision was made: tennis star Novak Djokovic She must leave Australia and not be allowed in Big bangs– Take part in the tournament. With his behavior he has seriously damaged his memorial as probably the best tennis player of all time. Suspension.

the decision “Finally Fell” . She will have too “Waiting long enough” . got herself “Attracted like chewing gum Such comments and many similar comments came after judges ruled in Melbourne On Sunday (16/01/2022) on social media about the Novak case Djokovic to read.

But it took this time to create legal certainty for the decision on the visa issue. The rule of law has passed a ruling: Serbs must leave Australia and must not go to Australian Open Take part.

For the clarity of this decision, the judiciary carefully weighed the arguments of the two sides against each other, and a total of eleven days had passed. However, it can already be said that both sides will emerge from this issue as losers.

uncoordinated action

Australian government, because they have strict entry requirements with their states and regulator Big bangs– The championship apparently did not vote beyond a reasonable doubt. Otherwise how would it be Djokovic Being able to obtain a Victorian temporary visa and a special permit to participate in the first place, which the Federal Government then declared invalid upon entry?

That the government’s harshness in the case Djokovic He wanted to prove at least understandable, especially since they give their residents 262 days Close respectively and did not even allow Australians who left the country to return to their country. Why should a professional athlete who is not vaccinated and does not have physical problems receive additional treatment?

No self-criticism

But this is likely to leave more lasting effects on the Serbs. “I am very disappointed with the decision. I’m uncomfortable because I’ve been the focus for the past few weeks and I hope we can all focus on the game and the tournament that I love.” joint Djokovic In the first statement. As always with the 34-year-old, there is no trace of self-criticism. He tried to use apparent legal loopholes.

And the Djokovic He didn’t realize that his obvious selfishness prevented him from seeing reality. At the latest when he was first referred to the Relay Hotel, he should have noticed that he had reached his goal, to Australian Open To participate and win it for the tenth time. And he had to go home voluntarily, which he could have done at any time. And with this he could have saved face, and perhaps even won recognition from the public.

Italian Caruso replaces Djokovic

The Djokovic Affair – What Happened and When

What does the future look like?

Now it’s over. What remains of this unpleasant journey halfway around the world Djokovic?

Realizing that he refuses vaccination and does not show any solidarity with society and that he alone is looking for his own interest. Those who were already skeptical about him as they had doubts about his character traits apart from his outstanding sporting successes should now see everything for sure.

New sympathies from fansThe Djokovic He had been searching for years almost hopelessly, surely he wouldn’t find it. He is also threatened with a three-year ban from entering Australia, which means his chances of competing in the tournament again are very slim.

And how should things continue in the coming months then Djokovic Still do not want to vaccinate? The epidemic is not over yet. Can the tournament organizers give him permission to play in the coming weeks and months with a clear conscience? How will other countries react? How colleagues on ATP – Shall we act towards him? And most viewers probably won’t welcome him with open arms.

Novak Djokovic He is demolishing his monument. Because of this selfish act Melbourne You won’t just focus on tennisfans Remember after many years. The Serbian is probably the best player of all time, but from now on this will increasingly decline. He failed on himself.