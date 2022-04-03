Australia uses AI to fight hate on social media

Australia will use Artificial intelligence about Isolation To the social networks of various professional leagues and messages of football players Hatred, racism, misogyny, or against the LGTBI collective.

This initiative was adopted after Agreement between the Football Association and the Australian Players Association, On the one hand, the company you use GoBubble Artificial intelligence to hide hate messages On social media, 7 News reported, Sunday.

Software that monitors networks will be implemented to avoid offensive, offensive or malicious messages and content Both men’s and women’s leagues.

“Football has a unique power to connect people of all kinds and we want it to be the big leagues Comprehensive and safe as possible At all levels, both online and in real life,” said Football League CEO Danny Townsend.

“There is no place for online abuse in our matches, and this initiative is part of our commitment to take care of our players and fans.”

Last February, Australian Football League rules temporarily tested GoBubble, which hides hate messages for both players and their fans.

In 2020, the player Josh Hope, 22, quit football due to concern about bullying on social mediaWhile the Japanese professional Kisino Neji was the victim of racist insults.

Josh Cavallo He was the only player in the Football League to openly declare his homosexuality insult for his sexual orientation last January.

