Australia, under the influence of Lleyton Hewitt

The second most successful country in the history of the competition, with 28 titles and 19 runners-up (32 and 29 from United State), Australia It was the absolute dominant Davis Cup in the 1950s and 1960s, when the champion only defended the title in the final match. Few countries have more tennis traditions than Australia, to which it counts Malaga With the most attractive tennis players, Nick Kyrgios, Who gave his best version as a player in 2022. An eccentric player Canberra You will not play in it carbinabut there is an interesting team that will appear in Costa del Sol under the influence of his captain Lytton Hewitt to the head. A former world number one, an extraordinary contender without excess talent, he is the soul of the Australians. Malaga is not well known Hewittwho prepared the 2000 Davis Cup Final in Puente Romano, the first time Spain won in its history, along with Patrick Rafter. He won an epic five-set match to L.A Albert CoastOh fell in the final before Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Australia will open competition againstto Holland, Where will the winner’s competitor be? Spain and Croatia. Without Kyrgios, the most famous player in Australia is Alex de Minor. He is a player born in Australia to Uruguayan parents and trained in Spain. The Confederation fought to compete with the Spanish flag, but the Australian economic commitment was greater and it ended up being persuaded. He is 23 years old, a contemporary of the man from Malaga Alexander Davidovich, He finished the season at No. 24. He reached his career best in mid-2021 with No. 15. He has six titles, five of them on hard and one on grass. He is a fast moving player, very fast and has good shots from below. He has a record of 9-5 in the Davis Cup.









Thansi Kokkinakis The 26-year-old was a huge hope for Australian tennis, in the junior category he was seen alongside Kyrgios (they won junior Wimbledon together) as emerging personalities, but injuries and a not-so-strong head knocked him off the wheel. Great doubles player (again with Kyrgios he won the Australian Open this year and played the ATP Finals in Turin), he should start out as a singles competitor for this Davis Cup. He is No. 95 in the world (69 was his best position, at age 19, in 2015). A great server, Malaga Stadium can be adapted to his qualities. He won the Adelaide Championships in singles this year. He has a 4-4 record in singles. This year they won their fifth match against Hungary in the qualifiers in March and also picked up a win in Germany.

The team is completed by two rather compact doubles, one of which consists of Matthew Ebden and Matt Purcell, who plays a big role in the circle together. In theory, it should be the person who plays to solve the tie. They both won Wimbledon This year together. Ebden, 34, and Purcell, 24, complement each other well and their solo careers aren’t too impressive. The great doubles tradition in Australia favors a show and this was Hewitt’s choice. Ebden 7-2 in Davis (4-0 in singles, 3-2 in doubles) and Purcell 2-2 (2-1 in doubles).