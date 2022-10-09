Australia to pay homage to Olivia Newton-John with a state funeral in the form of a concert | People

Australian authorities are preparing for a state funeral in the form of a concert in honor of singer and actress Olivia Newton-John, who was born in the United Kingdom and grew up in the oceanic country, which He died this Monday at the age of 73, a breast cancer victim. “It will be a concert rather than a funeral. It will be a fitting celebration of such a rich and generous life,” said the Premier of the Australian state of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, in comments compiled by the local public channel on Thursday 11 August. ABC. Details of this event, which has no closed date or fixed program and where it will take place is unknown, will be discussed with the Newton-John family, who, according to Andrews, “felt” with the proposal.

On Tuesday, the Australian city of Melbourne, where the artist grew up and which is home to many of her projects – such as the Olivia Newton-John Center for Cancer Research and Social Care – lit up some of the most emblematic buildings in pink in her honor. , such as Optus Stadium in Perth and Flinders Street railway station. The Sydney Opera House was also painted this color on Wednesday evening in memory of the famous singer fat.

The Sydney Opera House, in Australia, is lit up pink in honor of Olivia Newton-John, on Wednesday, August 10. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

On Wednesday, the artist’s husband, John Easterling, circulated a post on his account on Instagram and on the account of the artist, praising the translator and showing his love and admiration for his wife. “Olivia, our love for each other is unfathomable. Every day we express our gratitude for that love that can be so deep and so real and so natural. We’ve never had to “work” on it. We are so amazed by this great mystery as we accept our love experience past, present and into Forever,” he wrote next to a photo of the couple smiling. “Olivia’s deepest essence was healing, using her own means such as song, words, and caresses. She was the bravest woman I’ve ever met. His ability to genuinely care for people, nature, and all creatures nearly dwarfs what is humanly possible.”

“It is God’s grace that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of his being for so long. In his most difficult moments, he always had the spirit, his sense of humor and the strength of will to shine the light on things.” Easterling concluded the statement by thanking the interpreter’s audience for the support he had received. “Even now as your spirit rises, the pain and holes in my heart heal with the joy of your love and the light that shines. Our family deeply appreciates the love and support that came our way.”

a star fat Easterling met in the early 1990s through a mutual friend, but they did not marry until 2008. First, in a spiritual ceremony held on top of a mountain in the suburbs of Peru. Then they came back to the States and said “Yes, I do” again. At a surprise wedding at her home in Malibu, in California, with friends and family of the couple. Easterling, a businessman and environmental activist, has been by her side in her fight against cancer, and has supported and accompanied her on many projects to fight the disease. Together they launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in 2020 to continue to support plant medicine research for cancer.

The British-Australian translator has been battling illness for 30 years. in 2018, He was diagnosed with breast cancer again in stage IV with metastases in his back, having suffered from the disease in 1992 and 2013. “For me, psychologically, I’d rather have no idea what awaits me or how long the last person with mine lived,” Newton-John admitted On the Australian TV show 60 minutes. Her Australian niece, Totti Goldsmith, told Local Network on Tuesday that the burial will take place in California, where she lived with her husband. nine.