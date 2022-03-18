Australia Sues Meta For Public Figures Use Of Cryptocurrency

EFE

Australia’s competition regulator said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit against Facebook’s owner Meta, for publishing “misleading” or “false” advertising campaigns. who use the image of “public figures” to promote investments in cryptocurrency.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) claims in the suit in the Australian Federal Court that Meta Platforms and Meta Platforms Ireland were accomplices or participants (in the dissemination of the campaigns) knowing (that it was) false or misleading conduct and representations of advertisers,” according to their statement.

The ACCC also considers Meta to be violating consumer and investment laws by publishing these campaigns to promote investments. In cryptocurrency, which includes links to articles with false quotes from Australian public figures who have never allowed their image to be used or support this type of fraud.

As part of this scam, the perpetrators call Facebook users use tactics to pressure them Persuading them to deposit money in their fraudulent investment schemes. The ACCC stressed that Meta allows advertisers to use Facebook’s algorithms to target users who are most likely to click on a link. and visit the landing page.

“Landing page visits from ads make big money for Facebook”ACCC President Rod Sims said in the statement, noting that Meta should take all measures “to detect and remove false or misleading advertisements” from its social network.

Meta platforms, which generate the majority of their revenue from selling ads displayed on Facebook and Instagram, reported global revenue from $85 million (76 million and 500 thousand euros / billion dollars 560 million 501 thousand 160 Mexican pesos) In 2021, according to the ACCC.

The regulator also considered that these actions not only caused thousands of dollars in losses to Facebook users But also damaging the image of public figures who have been exploited without their consent.

Figures from Scarwatch, the ACCC portal that allows Australian consumers to report scams, show that, In 2021, consumers reported losses of $99 million ($2 trillion) 32 million 758 thousand 90) Australians ($73 million or €67 million) for cryptocurrency investment scams.

The indictment by the ACCC comes after Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest announced in early February a criminal case against Facebook for: According to the complaint, allow your photo to be used on this platform until the scams can be discussed.

