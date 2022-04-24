Australia sues Facebook for profiting from cryptocurrency scams

-
The organizer considers that Meta has not withdrawn fraudulent ads about virtual currencies that use photos of celebrities without permission
problem Facebook at Australia. The oceanic state regulator has filed a lawsuit Goalthe parent company that owns social networkfor not doing enough to remove ads from tricks In which celebrities appeared promoting investment in Cryptocurrency.
The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission in the Australian Federal Court argued that these ads continued to appear on the platform even after public figures in which they appeared claimed that their image was being used without their consent. Some of them are also taking the Meta case to court for this reason.
The regulator accuses Facebook of “knowingly collaborating or engaging in false or misleading behavior and representations” by allowing the posting of Misleading ads of cryptocurrencies will have a detrimental effect on consumers and users of the social network.
“Untold” tricks
The lawsuit states that these alleged scams began in 2019 by spreading false news that readers were urged to invest in Fraudulent schemes of cryptocurrencies. The Australian regulator adds that those affected have suffered “countless losses”. Up to 477 thousand dollars (more than 432 thousand euros) was extracted from one user. Meta could have profited from these scams, and generate “significant income” by posting fraudulent ads.
The Use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin o Ether is becoming more and more popularEspecially among young people who see it as an investment mechanism to make money easily. In the past year, its popularity has skyrocketed and many have taken advantage of it digital gold rush To launch all kinds of tricks through which money can be stolen from small investors. last year These scams amounted to more than $14,000 million (about 12,700 million euros), historical maximum.
