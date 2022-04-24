Australia sues Facebook for profiting from cryptocurrency scams

The organizer considers that Meta has not withdrawn fraudulent ads about virtual currencies that use photos of celebrities without permission

problem Facebook at Australia. The oceanic state regulator has filed a lawsuit Goalthe parent company that owns social networkfor not doing enough to remove ads from tricks In which celebrities appeared promoting investment in Cryptocurrency.

The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission in the Australian Federal Court argued that these ads continued to appear on the platform even after public figures in which they appeared claimed that their image was being used without their consent. Some of them are also taking the Meta case to court for this reason.

The regulator accuses Facebook of “knowingly collaborating or engaging in false or misleading behavior and representations” by allowing the posting of Misleading ads of cryptocurrencies will have a detrimental effect on consumers and users of the social network.

“Untold” tricks

