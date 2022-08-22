Australia: Struve and Zverev secure victory over USA in the ATP Cup

Status: 04.01.2022 07:19 AM

With the first win, the German men’s tennis team avoided an early exit from the ATP Cup. Jan-Lennard Struff and Alexander Zverev made sure that the DTB selection was still there.

German tennis men around Alexander Zverev are allowed to do so ATP The cup continues to hope for a place in the semi-finals. With their successes in Sydney against the USA, Jan-Lennard Struve and Alexander Zverev ensured that the necessary win in the second set match was already certain after the singles matches.

Two days after the first 1:2 match against Great Britain, Struff initially wrestled the strong serve John Isner With 7:6 (9:7), 4:6, 7:5 down. Next, Zverev won 6:4, 6:4 against Taylor Fritz And in an arduous serve match with the sixth ball, he made the indomitable 2-0 lead perfect. In the final doubles, Kevin Kraweets and Tim Potz lost 0:6, 3:6 against Fritz and Isner.

Zverev satisfied

Despite the difficulties, Zverev was generally satisfied with his performance. “I am happy that I gave us the opportunity to reach the semi-finals” , said third in the world rankings. The 24-year-old missed three balls in a row against Fritz at the start, and an ace through the middle with the second served finally meant the decision was made after nearly an hour and a half with the sixth chance.

Struff had previously survived 31 aces from the 2.08-meter veteran Isner. Warsteiner used his third match point against the 36-year-old’s serve to beat Isner for the first time. “It’s always tough against John. I’ve played with him four times before and lost four times, so I’m very happy that I was able to win for my team today.” The 31-year-old said.

Thursday vs Canada

After the opening defeat to Great Britain, the German team had to take its first win to still have a chance of winning the group in Season C. Only the first four groups would qualify for the semi-finals. The last German opponent on Thursday (06.01.2022) is Canada, which has previously met the British. In addition to their eventual success, the German selection also rested on a slip from Great Britain.