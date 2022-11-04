Edgar Malagon Medel

After his participation in Germany 1974, where he held the first round, the choice of Australia gave jump Until Germany 2006 – Round of 16 – and since then he has participated in Straight in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018Always in the first round.

Before the 2006 World Cup, Australia She was excluded from the World Cup finals, despite his dominance of football in the OFC; The biggest results in the history of professional football were scored in his favour, such as 31-0 for American Samoa, but in The World Cup rematch was always downhillThat is why after the change of confederation, not only did his level increase, but also the reach of the football party.

Australian National Team Facts

appearance: Ajden scaly. Born July 5, 1996; Melbourne Australia. He is the best midfielder in Sokeros. He is a high-tech offensive midfielder, game In the Eintracht Frankfurt The Bundesliga is also the current champion of the First Division Europa League.

World Cup participation: 6

Germany 1974. Group stage

Germany 2006. Round of 16

South Africa 2010. Group Stage

Brazil 2014. Group Stage

Russia 2018. Group Stage

game system: 4-4-2. Australian Graham Arnold is the coach of the national team since 2018; His training usually undergoes few changes, he believes in order and optimization of opportunities.

the usual eleventh: Matthew Ryan. Nathaniel Atkinson, Billy Wright, Kee Rowleys, Aziz Bahish; Aaron Mooy, Martin Boyle, Ajden Hrotik, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin; Matthew Leakey.

PresentIn September, the Australian team celebrated 100 years since their first friendlies as a professional team, so in celebration, they played two friendlies against New Zealand, winning both games.

