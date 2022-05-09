Australia rules out new detentions by omicron | world | Dr..

The Australian government on Tuesday (12.21.2021) ruled out new restrictions despite a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and concerns about the omicron variant, which has been detected in the oceanic country since the end of November.

“We have to continue to calibrate how we deal with this virus and how we deal with (alternative) omicron. But we are not going back to confinement,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the media.

The president made it clear that it is necessary to move beyond the “heavy hand” stage and “progress towards a culture of responsibility” to coexist with the virus.

Australia, which has vaccinated more than 90 per cent of its target population with the full schedule, began its gradual reopening abroad in November by allowing overseas travel for its citizens, which it had barred from leaving the country since March 2020, and entry to permanent vaccination. population.

booster dose

Since last week, it has also opened the door for the arrival of international students, an important place for Australian universities, and qualified foreign workers, with the aim of alleviating a labor shortage in the agricultural sector.

The authorities are also seeking to speed up the administration of booster doses to combat the Omicron variant, after confirming the first local infections linked to this strain at the beginning of the month.

Thanks to the drastic measures that have been implemented, such as the six bookings in Melbourne, which accumulated for 262 days under clerical isolation, Australia has been able to maintain low numbers of infected (more than 251,000) and deaths (2134) compared to other countries.

The peripheral country, which passed the worst wave of the epidemic in October, recorded a resurgence of infections in recent days, this Tuesday more than 3,000 new infections were announced in New South Wales and more than 1,200 in Victoria, although the situation in hospitals remains under control.

mg (efe, Reuters)