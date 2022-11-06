Australia returns to rule in Hong Kong after 34 years

The Australia Rugby Sevens Team This Sunday announced the champion of the tournament Hong Kong to World Championshipa milestone that again took 34 years to achieve, by multiplication Fiji by 20-17 The heart-stopping final with rehearsal in the closing stages turned the tables.

The “Welps” They took the duel against the ocean, the current defenders of the title in Hong KongAnd a rugby weekend was closed in a city in need of this type of event after three years of restrictions due to the Covid pandemic.

Australians who prevailed France in the semi-finals, thus claiming their sixth wound in the former British colony, and beginning to defend their title in World Championship.

Fiji With his loss he ended his streak of five consecutive victories in Hong Kongleaving his record in 19 titleswaiting to raise the twenty in April of next year, when the city once again hosts another series.





Bronze went to the younger generation of French who faced off with Samoa They won 19-17, and started preparing their team for each other Olympic Games Which will be organized in 2024 in the city Paris.

The Argentine Cougars They finished fifth after hitting United States of America (36-0), while Seventh of the Spanish lion He finished eleventh after losing in the semi-finals to ninth place to New Zealand (7-24).

For their part, the Uruguayan lambsin his first session as a fixed member of World Championshipthey are leaving Hong Kong thirteenth place by hitting Japan (33-10) in their last match after three historic days for South America.