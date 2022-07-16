Australia returns aid to workers infected with COVID-19

Sydney (Australia), 16 July. The Australian government announced, Saturday, that it will restore economic aid to workers infected with the Covid-19 virus, amid a new wave of infections linked to the Omicron variant.

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, indicated at a press conference that the payments will start from next Wednesday until September 30, although it can be claimed retroactively for those infected since July 1.

“I want to make sure that people are not left behind, that vulnerable people are taken care of, and that no one is faced with the unenviable choice of not being able to isolate properly without losing income and without finding themselves in an unenviable position,” said Albanese, who eventually took office. last May.

The previous government, led by Conservative Scott Morrison who lost the election on May 21, encouraged aid of A$750 ($510 or €505) for each seven-day quarantine period, which ends on June 30.

According to the current executive, the extension of the aid would cost about A$800 million (more than US$543 million or about €519 million).

Australia is fighting a strong resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic associated with new highly pathogenic sub-variants of omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

Australian authorities are warning that the new wave, which could peak during August, could put additional pressure on the health system and the number of hospitalizations, so it is asking residents to use masks indoors again and receive booster doses of the vaccine.

The periphery country recorded nearly 40,000 new infections and more than 60 deaths this Saturday, bringing the total number since the beginning of the epidemic to 8.7 million patients, including more than 10,500 deaths, according to official figures. EFE

