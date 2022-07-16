Australia restores benefits to workers infected with COVID-19

Government Australia She announced that she would take back lozenges Economic benefits for workers who have contracted COVID-19, in the midst of a A new wave of infections linked to alternative omicron

The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, indicated at a press conference that the payments will start from next Wednesday until September 30, although they may Claim Retrospective of those infected since 1 July.

“I want to make sure that people Don’t leave behindthat vulnerable people are cared for and that no one faces the unenviable choice of not being able to isolate properly without losing Entry And without finding yourself in a very difficult situation,” stated Albanese, who took office at the end of May.

The previous government led by conservatives Scott Morrison Those who lost the May 21 election demanded A$750 ($510) per term. agricultural quarantine Seven days, which ended on June 30.

According to the current executive branch, extending the assistance will cost approx. 800 million dollars Australians (more than 543 million US dollars or about 519 million euros).

Australia struggles against re-emergence of the RAF pandemic of COVID-19 linked to the new Variables of omicron BA.4 and BA.5, highly transmissible.

Australian authorities are warning that the new wave, which could peak during August, may put additional pressure on the health system and the number of hospitalizations, so it is asking residents to use and collect face masks indoors again. booster dose of the vaccine.

The oceanic state recorded about Saturday 40 thousand new infected And more than 60 deaths, bringing the total number since the beginning of the epidemic to 8.7 million. The patientsincluding more than 10,500 deaths, according to official figures.

With information from EFE