Australia reopens its borders to foreign students and vaccinated workers | world | Dr..

From Wednesday (12.16.2021) Australia will allow qualified workers and foreign students who have completed their vaccinations to enter the country, after nearly two years of closing borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Partial reopening was scheduled for December 1, but the discovery of the omicron variant of the virus caused Australian authorities to delay the measure by two weeks due to the uncertainty that has arisen.

Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: “We have to live with the virus. We will not back down (…) We have one of the highest vaccination rates, so we can fight it. We are not giving up.” Interview with radio station 4BC.

Australia, which implemented the full guideline for about 90 per cent of the population over the age of 16, began slowly reopening its doors in November after a strict lockdown, which allowed its citizens in some exceptions to leave the country, in March 2020.

The easing of border measures seeks to alleviate labor shortages, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors, which have put the Australian economy on edge.

University losses

Education is also an important driver of the peripheral country, whose universities estimate losses due to border closures at $2,800 million (€2,485 million) mainly due to a drop in foreign students.

According to government figures, about 235,000 foreigners have visas to enter the country, including 133,000 international students.

“We have missed them so badly and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them back from today,” Catriona Jackson, executive director of Universities Australia, said of the international students in an interview with Channel Seven today.

In addition, Australia launched a quarantine-free travel bubble with Japan and South Korea as of today.

The peripheral country, which has a population of 25 million, has 231,000 infections and nearly 2,072 deaths, which are very low numbers compared to other countries of similar size.

mg (efe, Reuters)