Australia refuses to travel to Iran after winning a place in the World Cup

Australia It was one of the teams within the current FIBA ​​window of being in the next World Cup in 2023. The Australian team had no problems beating Kazakhstan 97-50 and closing their rankings.

However, both the Australian national team and the rest of the qualifiers from the Asian region have to continue to play the matches corresponding to the second group stage. Australia announced in a statement that He will not travel to Iran To play the match that the two teams had to face on November 15 for security reasons.

This was the statement:

The Australian Boomers were due to travel to Iran for the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup qualifiers on November 15. Australian Basketball has conducted a comprehensive risk assessment in cooperation with the relevant authorities and as a result we will not be sending any teams to Iran for the time being.”

Photo: FIBA