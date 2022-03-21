Australia records 50.7 degrees and reaches a sudden record in the southern hemisphere | Science and Ecology | Dr..

The town of Onslow, located in northwest Australia, Thursday (02.13.2022) recorded a maximum temperature of 50.7 degrees, which is equal to the record for the hottest day in an oceanic country and in the Southern Hemisphere, established in the Australian desert in 1960.

“If confirmed, the temperature of 50.7 degrees at Onslow Airport in Western Australia is on par with the highest temperature ever recorded in the Southern Hemisphere,” meteorologist Ben Domencino said on Twitter last night.

Australia, a country where extreme temperatures are frequent during the southern summer, set a record of 50.7 degrees in the remote town of Udnadata, in the center of the country, 62 years ago, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said last night. The media.

Increasing heat and fires

Experts have been warning for years that Australia will suffer increasingly from extreme heat and bushfires as a result of climate change, as well as rising water levels, flood risks and ocean acidification.

The State of the Climate 2018 report by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology and the scientific agency CSIRO notes that from 1910 to the present, the country’s climate and surrounding sea surface have warmed by more than one degree.

The past seven years have been the warmest ever

On the planet, the past seven years have been the warmest on record, and 2021 was the sixth warmest year on record, according to a report from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published yesterday.

The temperature of the Earth’s surface and oceans over the past year was 0.84°C higher than the 20th century average, making 2021 the 45th consecutive year with temperatures higher than the average of the last century.

FEW (EFE, guardian)