Australia raises immigration ceiling amid labor shortage | world | Dr..

Australia has raised its ceiling for permanent skilled immigrants to 195,000 in the current fiscal year, in order to address the shortage of workers in key sectors of the peripheral country’s economy, as announced Friday (02.09.2022) Home Secretary Claire O’Neill.

The measure means that this fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2023, Australia will receive some 35,000 more permanent skilled migrants than the previously set number of 160,000.

“This could mean that more nurses and thousands of engineers are coming to settle in our country this year,” O’Neill told the Jobs and Skills Summit hosted by the Anthony Albanese-led Labor government in Canberra.

O’Neill insisted that “one of Labor’s priorities is to move from a focus on short-term immigrants to a focus on permanence and citizenship and nation-building,” according to the text of his speech posted on his ministerial website.

The new Canberra chief executive, who ended nine years of conservative administration after winning elections last May, promised to focus more on permanent immigration to revitalize the economy after the Covid-19 epidemic, which has suffered from the closure of international borders and for an extended period. confinement.

The shortage of immigrants, working in sectors such as hospitality or health care, picking fruit in rural areas or caring for the elderly, has led to a severe shortage of workers and has affected population growth in Australia, where one of the growing problems is an aging population. population.

Australia, with an unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent – (the lowest rate in almost half a century) used to welcome about 190,000 permanent immigrants in the past decade, but the Conservative government has reduced the number to about 160,000 before the pandemic due to problems recorded in large cities such as Sydney and Melbourne from Where access to services and housing.

gs (efe, ap, reuters)