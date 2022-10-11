Australia prosecutes citizens for bribing Sri Lanka officials

(Add details from Sri Lanka)

Sydney (Australia) / Colombo, 11 October. An Australian court on Tuesday formally charged two Australians, former employees of construction company SMEC International, with allegedly bribing a “foreign government” to win contracts in Sri Lanka worth $8.8 million (9 million euros).

The accused, aged 67 and 71, whose identity is unknown, are on trial in a Sydney court on charges of conspiring to facilitate the payment of more than $190,330 (€196,414) to Sri Lankan officials between 2009 and 2016, according to a statement. of the Australian Federal Police.

The two former employees of SMEC International, based in Australia, face a maximum sentence of ten years in prison if they are found guilty of the crimes, according to the authorities, who do not rule out further arrests in connection with the case.

“Corruption undermines fair competition and can have serious consequences for developing (state) economies, global poverty alleviation and development efforts,” said police investigator Helen Schneidren.

SMEC, in a statement sent to EFE, stressed that the construction company has a “zero tolerance” policy against “bribery and corruption in all of its global operations”.

The company confirmed that it is cooperating with the police in this investigation, which is being conducted along with regulatory and supervisory bodies in Australia, as well as authorities from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Canada and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Sri Lanka

A former Sri Lankan government adviser, who asked not to be identified, explained to EFE that SMEC, formerly known as Snowy Mountains Engineering Corporation, had contact with future President Maithripala Sirisena when he was a Cabinet Minister between 2009 and 2010.

“When Sirisena was a minister, he was approached by the Snowy Mountains to make a bid for a sanitation project in Sri Lanka” when an email was written to his superiors from the company stating that “the minister and his advisor were asking for a “political contribution” to continue.

Payment was to be made before the project was awarded, but “the case was dropped after Sirisena was elected president”.

Lassel de Silva, former secretary of the Presidential Commission to Investigate Serious Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power in Sri Lanka, told EFE that corruption is the cancer of the island.

“It is everywhere. That is why Sri Lanka is in this state and there is extreme poverty,” he said, stressing that politicians interfere in all projects in the country.

Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis since its independence from the British Empire in 1948, high inflation and a shortage of international currency reserves caused the government to suspend repayment of its foreign debt in April and negotiate with the International Monetary Fund. The rescue plan that still did not happen.

This situation led to protests across the island since the end of March, when thousands began to take to the streets to demand the resignation of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, which culminated in July.

In September 2017, SMEC was hit by a scandal when the World Bank banned the company and four subsidiaries in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for twelve months for periods of six to 30 months for improper conduct. EFE

wat-aw / nc / mt / psh