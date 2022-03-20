Australia: ozone depleting bushfires – a spectrum of science

In the ‘black summer’ of 2019/20, at least 70,000 square kilometers of forest and bushland in Australia caught fire. 30 people and billions of animals died from inhaling the fires and smoke, and clouds of soot moved across the Pacific Ocean to South America and other regions around the world. They made their way into the stratosphere, where they eventually depleted the ozone layer. That’s the conclusion of a study by Peter Bernath of Virginia’s Old Dominion University and his science team..

