Australia opens its embassy in the Marshall Islands to gain a foothold in the Pacific Ocean

Sydney (Australia), 12 October. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced on Wednesday that she will officially open the Canberra Embassy in the Marshall Islands this week, on a new tour of the Pacific to strengthen ties with island nations in this strategic region and as a counterweight to China.

“This will be my eighth visit to the Pacific as Foreign Secretary and the first ministerial visit to the Republic of the Marshall Islands since 2018, demonstrating the priority of the new Australian Government in our region,” the Foreign Secretary said in a statement. The office that does not specify dates.

Wong, who launched his Pacific diplomatic post shortly after Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party won elections in May, will attend the opening of the Australian embassy in Majuro, which will begin operations in 2021.

He will also attend the first broadcast of ABC’s public broadcasts in the Marshall Islands, after a six-year news hiatus, and meet President David Capua, and his counterpart Keitlang Capua, to speak. The climate crisis and security, among other issues.

Wong will also travel to Nauru, where Australia has run detention centers for illegal immigrants for years, to talk with that country’s president, Ross Kohn, about “shared priorities” such as climate resilience, investment and recovery. , among other topics.

The new Australian government has doubled its contacts with the Pacific, a region forgotten by the former executive and gained prominence when China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands last April.

The deal, which includes sending in Chinese security forces at Honiara’s request, has raised concerns in Australia, the United States and other Western countries that the region could be destabilized by Beijing’s growing influence. EFE

wat / nc / alf