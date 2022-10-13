Australia made the surprise on the first day of the Cycling World Cup in France | Cycling

Australia stunned the sprint champions in the Netherlands to win the men’s team sprint sprintthis Wednesday at the Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (France).

On the track where the Olympics will be held in 2024, Australia left the Netherlands without its fifth consecutive world title.

Great Britain beat Germany and won the bronze medal.

In the women’s team race, Germany was the favorite and won its third consecutive world title, by defeating China in the final with a new world record (45.967), improving their mark from the previous round. As in the men’s category, Great Britain took the bronze by defeating the Netherlands.

The Italian Martina Fidanza won the first gold medal in the World Cup, and maintained her title at zero point.

The men’s speed team consisting of Kevin Santiago Quintero, Santiago Ramirez and Christian Ortega was responsible for opening the competitions for our country, on the qualifying day of the test, where they managed to reach the 10th place, with a time of 44,331., which was not enough to advance to the finals.

will lead Colombia

Martha Bayona



who won a silver medal in the Kirin Tropical Event 2017, which was held in Hong Kong.

The rest of the Colombian national team consists of: Juan Esteban Arango, Carlos Ortega, Jordan Parra, Kevin Quintero and Santiago Ramirez.

A total of 22 tests appear in the World Championship programTwelve events (individual and team speed, keirin, team chase, Omnium and American, in the female and male categories) are currently included in the Olympic Games programme.

Cycling World Championships Finals program at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines:



Thursday: Women’s and men’s team chase, men’s rail and kirin, women’s elimination.

Friday: points race, men’s individual and kilometer chase, women’s sprint and individual sprint.

Saturday: Women’s Aumenium Men’s 500m Individual and American Run.

Sunday: points race, women’s kirin, American, single speed, men’s elimination.

Wednesday finals results:



Men’s team sprint:

Final: Australia (Hoffmann, Richardson, Glaitzer) beat the Netherlands (Van den Berg, Lafrisen, Hoagland)

Third place: Great Britain (Fielding, Turnbull, Karelin) beat Germany (Schrotter, Pottcher, Dornbach)

Women’s group sprint:

Final: Germany (Grabusch, Friedrich, Heinz) beat China (Gu, Bao, Yuan).