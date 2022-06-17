Australia lays a strong foundation for its Aboriginal heritage

Australian Football Promotes Commitment to Indigenous Peoples During National Reconciliation Week

One goal is to develop the potential of women and girls from indigenous communities

The host cities for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup are also called by their original names

Kyah Simon scored Australia's only win in a FIFA Women's World Cup knockout match. At the other end of the field, Lydia Williams saved one of the best saves at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup Canada™ with a superb save that prevented Formigas from scoring. victory Matildas Against the hard-earned Brazilians in Canada 2015 was a proud and tearful moment for the true fans of the best matches. Two players with Aboriginal roots played a crucial role in this hack, illustrating how important Aboriginal people are to Matilda's story. This story goes back to Karen Menzies, who became the first Indigenous Australian to wear a national team jersey in 1983. Now, the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ offers a unique opportunity to unlock even more of the potential of the country's Indigenous communities. This is one of the main goals of the Australian Initiative Legacy 23. FA chief executive James Johnson said: "The primary focus of our Legacy 23 plan is to increase diversity in our sport and create a supportive and inclusive environment for our community, from the grassroots to all of our professional leagues." mark National Reconciliation Week The Australian Football Association announced on Wednesday the appointment of Azmina Hussain, director of football for Victoria, and Narilda Jacobs, an Aboriginal rights advocate and prominent television presenter, as new ambassadors for Legacy '23. The two are joined by Matildas Captain Julie Dolan, Australia Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins and Aware Mabel.

football change

“Legacy 23 It provides a unique opportunity to change the psyche of Australians and the world when it comes to women in sport,” said Jacobs, who is also an FFA member of the National Indigenous Advisory Group in Australia. In my role as an ambassador for Legacy 23 I want to see more First Nations, women and non-binary people in Australia participating in the sport, not only on the field but also off the field in roles such as management, leadership and commentary. The idea behind Legacy 23 He is using this momentum to gain a foothold in society and increase participation in sports. Everyone wants to be as legendary as Kia Simon or Lydia Williams. This is the great common dream.”

Create new opportunities