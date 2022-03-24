Australia is the largest backup battery in the Southern Hemisphere with a capacity of 1.4 GWh

The spare batteries The power grid has become a powerful tool, among other things, for the ability to provide stability to the grid and make maximum use of renewable energies. Something in places like Australia, with serious problems with its distribution network, has been verified and where they have thrown themselves hard at widespread adoption.

As we remember, in Spain for example We saw how a few days ago battery from 1.7 megawatt-hours in the Autonomous City of Melillaor as the largest project in our country will reach 20 MW in the Iberdrola project in Puertollano, Ciudad Real.

But in Australia they are already dealing with numbers of other dimensions. For example, this morning the New South Wales government announced plans to build a massive facility called the Waratah Super Battery, which will reach 700 megawatts of power output and a capacity of 1400 megawatt hours. This is 70 times the largest project in our country.

One of the first outcomes of starting this project will be to move forward with the shutdown of a 2,880 MW coal power plant in 2025. This number would mean moving forward with a seven-year shutdown.

The closure indicated by the departments could cause network problems, and where they hope to open The Waratah Battery Facility helps free up grid capacity and secure the state’s energy future.

Which is that this installation will play a major role not only in storing surpluses from renewable facilities. Its usefulness will go much further, for example, It will help the power lines to operate at a higher capacity. An ability is currently very limited due to the lack of an item that can mitigate an unexpected effect, such as an energy surge from a forest fire or thunderbolt.

The new battery will allow Release this spare transport capacity and use it to safely transfer power to clients. The “shock absorber” function of the electrical grid, which will include absorbing any voltage surge, while keeping the transmission system within its technical limits in the event of a power problem.

The result will be that this battery will allow more power to flow through the network, Unlock this extra capacity and provide consumers with a stable supply of energy, and to do so in a fast, clean and sustainable way, without having to turn to coal or gas.

Another favorable point of this technology The maximum speed for its installation and operation. It is still in the preliminary study stage and searching for funding, and work is expected to start at the beginning of next year. And it is activated, according to its promoters, “well before 2025”.. Altogether, less than 24 months from the start of the business until the start of the business.

And if we install it in Spain

We can get an idea of ​​the size of this installation, and extrapolate the data for installations operating in Spain.

For example, a few days ago we talked about starting a backup battery in the autonomous city of Melilla. small installation 4 megawatts and 1.7 megawatt hours Which allowed to take care of the electrical needs of this city 84,000 residents for 15 minutes.

If we were to install the battery in Australia, and taking into account the maximum power of 4 MW provided by the current installation, it would give us 1.4 GWh will cover the city’s needs for 15 consecutive days.

This will allow, with a huge investment, the stationary batteries to take the next step beyond the current main use of the grid, to regulate and install it, and also to become a direct support to reduce the use of gas or coal.

We can make another, more reasonable estimate. For example, Al-Basit Governorate It consumed a total of 136,170 MWh in 2020. 5% less than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

But taking this number as a reference, 1.4 GWh installation Like the one prepared by Australia can support the province’s consumption (398,000 people) for 3 consecutive days Maximize ability.

Once again, we insist that the purpose of the batteries at the moment is not to cover the total demand because that is what the main sources, such as wind power, the largest source of weight in 2021 in Spain, PV, hydroelectric or nuclear are borne. . But with the battery backup system and the continued growth of renewable energy sources, We can remove gas from the equation in the production of electricityAnd get rid of the problem that plagues families and businesses every month in the form of an energy bill.