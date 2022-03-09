Australia is off the calendar and F1 is switching alternatives

After a night full of rumors coming out of Australia in which various news portals confirmed the cancellation of most 2021 international events, including the MotoGP and Australian F1 Grand Prix, Formula 1 owner and promoter Liberty Media has confirmed that Melbourne will not actually be visited.

Australian Grand Prix canceled

Australia, this year’s regular opening event, was able to maintain its top spot in the Grand Prix thanks to changing dates, from March to the end of November, at which time the effects of the pandemic were expected to be minimal despite the fact that the Australian government was not marked this past year. With surprisingly long-term regulations that already indicated that it would not be easy to celebrate the event.

Melbourne wanted their race and dressed up for the penultimate event of the season, just before Saudi Arabia and the end of the now-traditional championship at Yas Marina. In fact, Albert Park decided to do some remodeling work while removing some of the curves and shifting the top of many others, representing a completely innovative circuit.

But finally, 2021 will not be, and the layout of the new Albert Park will have to wait. Australia was already the first Grand Prix to be canceled in 2020, just minutes before the first free practice session began.

Formula 1 remains steadfast in its determination to reach 23 races this season and ensures it has many options to replace her. Unfortunately, this is not expected to be the last cancellation, as Japan cancels many events, including the MotoGP, only that Honda, which is completing its final year in Formula 1 and who can also take the title, wants to burn all the options before canceling Suzuka, on October 10.

Chinese or Mugello

Among the options is the Chinese Grand Prix, which requested a detour as long as after the summer but was nonetheless ignored after Singapore was canceled, leaving Turkey to take the place. Mugello also continues to push for a repeat of the race he loves so much in 2020, but for now, Liberty Media is avoiding making a statement.

