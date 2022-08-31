Australia is looking for young Mexicans who want to join and work

Young Mexicans who want to learn or practice a technical major in Australia can do so with an initial investment of 200,000 pesos.

The above is through an initiative called Somos Australia, which focuses on Latinos of legal age who wish to immigrate in search of new opportunities.

The amount is to pay for travel expenses, as well as medical insurance and visa administration.

It may interest you: They go for an “ambitious” plan to simplify procedures for new businesses in CDMX

The proposal includes the possibility of learning a trade, or practicing there, and even setting up a company, according to Nicholas Houston, founder of the Australian Migration Federation, and promoter of the initiative.

“If someone has the idea of ​​starting a business, they can get a business visa. There are no restrictions on the type of work you can do,” he said in an interview.

He added that we take care to manage the arrival of people, and accompany them while they settle down.

The hourly income people who come to Australia can earn is above A$21.38 (300 Mexican pesos), while a person is trained, in the case of those who want to learn a trade.

We recommend: Is it a good idea to start with friends? Experts give you the answer

Houston explained that trainings in branches such as restaurants, carpentry and construction, at the same time people can improve their English.

“We have helped thousands of people to get here,” the expert said.

not anywhere

As part of the advice that those applying to immigrate to Australia receive, experts recommend that the person arrive in states that offer the greatest possibilities for work or work.

“There is demand in the smaller states,” Houston said.

He added that we would not recommend that someone go to a big city like Sydney, but to states like Tasmania.

Are you already following us on Twitter? Follow us and get the most important information