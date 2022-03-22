Australia is looking for Spanish-speaking workers

Mexico City. – Australia It is one of the countries that offers an excellent quality of life to its residents and as such it is one of the ideal destinations for travel, work or study; In addition, this nation is home to incredible places surrounded by natural beauty.

According to the vacancies available to work in Australia It is necessary to speak Spanish, as many companies are looking for employees who are fluent in the language.

So if you are interested in Get a job in another countryjob offers Australia It is an excellent opportunity.

Here we tell you what it is Available vacancies To work in Sydney, Australia.

1. Customer Success Graduate Assistant

Echobox’s job offer is for Customer Success Associate. You must have studies at a first-class university and at least two years of experience. As part of the requirements is to speak fluent English and Spanish, have the ability to work with limited supervision, multitask and direct the decision-making process.

The company helps you with retirement contributions, and also gives you paid time off.

If you are interested in the vacancy visit echo box website.

2. Business Development Manager

For this job offer, SAI Global requires that you have a postgraduate level education, 3-5 years of experience and as an addition, you have experience in selling in industries; In addition, it is necessary to have an excellent command of the Spanish language, both orally and in writing, to know how to use Microsoft Office and SalesForce.com.

The vacancy is available to both men and women. If you are interested in applying for this Job offer click here.

3. Product Support Engineer

This offer is great. For all engineers who have the ability to solve technical problems, with attention to detail and strong communication skills, this is your chance.

Jobs for OSlsoft. The company requires that you have a degree in engineering, mathematics, computer science, natural sciences or related, have two years of work experience, or be a recent graduate, as an add-on, ask someone who speaks Spanish, French or Portuguese.

4. Charge

In Sydney, Australia, you can find The Green Recruitment Company, who is looking for an Officer with 4 years of experience reviewing, negotiating, drafting, bidding and terminating contracts. As part of the requirements you require are: a degree in engineering, law, finance, accounting or international business, you must also be fluent in English or Spanish.

An application for this vacancy can be submitted at The company’s website.

5. Global Sales and Marketing Manager

For this position, Agribusiness Recruitment is looking for a Manager who works under pressure and on a team. As part of the requirements you require are: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in business or marketing. Has 8 years of experience in a sales management, marketing or related management consulting role; Ability to implement strategies both locally and globally; Fluency in speaking and writing in any of these languages: Arabic, Spanish, French, Mandarin, Portuguese or Russian.

If you meet the requirements and are interested in the vacancy Click here to apply.

What do you say would your profile fit any of these job offers?

