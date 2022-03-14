Australia is looking for Mexican students and workers

Confirming that she wanted to study at RMIT, the young woman contacted the Australian educational agency Option Education in March 2019 to begin the process and a year later she was already setting foot in university.

“When you have a lot of things to process, it is very easy to lose track of what you have to do,” he says. The agency not only guided her with logistics and housing, but also to apply for a scholarship to Conacyt. “Although I had to cover a portion, I saved 120,000 pesos for the first year of study.”

Laura’s plan was to work the 20 hours a week that the student visa would allow to pay for the second year of her master’s degree. However, the epidemic arrived. “I was worried because I couldn’t work for the first year, but the Australian government supported us and that eased a lot,” she says.

At the beginning of January 2021, I started working for a high school seminar company and three months before finishing my graduate studies, I entered as a sustainability consultant, with the potential to do so. home officein Frater Consulting.

Laura is currently working on applying for a post-study visa, which allows her to stay in Australia and work 40 hours a week for three years. She lives with one of her classmates, who has a master’s degree, in an apartment located in downtown Melbourne.

Australia as an Academic and Employment Destination

according to classification Universitas 21, six of the top 100 universities in the world are located in Australia. In addition, seven of its cities – Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth and the Gold Coast – are part of the world’s top 100 places with the highest quality of education.

In 2019, the country awarded more than 3,000 Australia Awards Scholarships as well as short courses to individuals from over 55 countries, and in the past 50 years, more than 2.5 million international students have graduated from Australian higher education institutions.

Australia is an academic destination and access to work, stresses Craig Ford, Leader of the Education for Latin America Team of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). The key to access is to have a full vaccination schedule, proof of income to be able to pay for at least the first year of study and a good level of English.

To attract more international students, the Australian government has enabled the Study in Australia platform, exclusively for Spanish-speaking countries which will be available until June 30, which is the date the government promotion agency’s fiscal year ends.

The goal, Ford says, is to highlight the benefits of studying in Australia, including helpful advice on destinations, institutions, degree costs, lifestyle, employability, scholarships, visas and entry permits. In addition, it seeks to facilitate the knowledge of young people in more details through videos, Web TalkAnd the master class and virtual job fairs.

“We want more students from across Latin America to see Australia as their main educational destination, now that global vaccination has allowed for more freedom of movement,” he says.