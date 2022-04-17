Australia invests $750 million to build a cancer center

Mexico City. – Western part of Australia It will be home to a comprehensive program against cancer $750 million, and Prime Minister Mark McGowan recently announced that half of the money will come from the federal government.

He currently lives with over 50,000 Western Australians cancer A hospital for this disease, focused on the patient, will significantly improve their condition and benefit from their results.

The site, the work of the Australian Hames Sharley workshop, will be built adjacent to the Perkins Building at QEII Medical Center in the Nedlands, housing the The latest research and treatment therapies For comprehensive care of the person.

“The architectural vision is to create a welcoming, supportive and safe space that maximizes opportunities for connection with nature and access to fresh air and natural light.

At the heart of the new center is an elevated garden space filled with natural light. It will reassure families James Edwards, director of Hames Sharley, said patients know they are in a sanctuary where consistent, compassionate and timely care is provided.

It will include a multi-storey building 10 operating rooms, intensive care units and hundreds of rooms To spend the night and ample facilities.