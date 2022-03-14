Australia imposes sanctions on Abramovich and Russian minority over Ukraine invasion | world | Dr..

The Australian government announced on Monday (March 14, 2020) sanctions against Roman Abramovich, owner of English football club Chelsea, and 32 other Russian businessmen and oligarchs, as well as their immediate relatives, as part of a series of measures taken against the invasion. From Russia to Ukraine.

The penalties come after the Premier League stripped Abramovich on Saturday of the club’s management permit after the British government froze his assets last week, preventing the club from generating income from ticket sales, “promotion” and player operations.

Australia, following in the footsteps of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and other countries, has also sanctioned other businessmen such as Alexei Miller, CEO of the Russian multinational Gazprom; A government statement mentioned Dmitry Lebedev, head of Russian Airlines, among others.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the measures “reinforce Australia’s commitment to sanctioning individuals who have amassed vast personal fortunes and are of strategic and economic importance to Russia as a result of their relations with the President.” Russian, Vladimir Putin.

Australia, which has sent deadly and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, has already imposed sanctions against 21 financial entities, including 11 Russian banks, and has banned the travel of about 450 people, including President Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials and oligarchs, as well as members of the executive branch and the Belarusian armed forces. .

mg (efe, The Spectator Australia)