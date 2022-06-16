Australia has had Formula 1 for a while, and they sign until 2035

Melbourne

The The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix will run in Melbourne until 2035 After signing a new ten-year agreement, the Auto Championship organization indicated on Thursday.

The Australian Grand Prix will be on the F1 racing calendar until at least 2035 in Melbourne!# Australia # F1 pic.twitter.com/u4wlt80XNi – Formula 1 (@F1) June 15 2022

The first Grand Prix race in the country was organized in 1928 and Since 1996 it has been held at Albert Park in Melbourne.

“The race has always been a favorite of fans, drivers and teams, and Melbourne is an amazing and vibrant international city that is well suited to our sport,” Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

The Grand Prix returned to Australia in April after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemicin a race won by Charles Leclerc Ferrari.

Formula 1 has said the date for the next Grand Prix will be announced “in due course”.

He also indicated that Formula 2 and 3 races will be added to the weekend Grand Prix for the first time from next season.

smp

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying of Excelsior’s material, in whole or in part, without prior written permission and without linking to the original text.