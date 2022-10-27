Australia has condemned the treatment of workers in Qatar

The Australian men’s team was the first to publicly criticize QatarBecause through a video clip, the team members claimed that they had embarked on a journey in recent years to understand the situation in the host country of the 2022 World Cup.

Australian players judge the Middle Eastern country for failing to respect human rightsWhich accompanied the whole process of organizing the World Cup.

On their official Twitter page, the players admitted, “We are not experts, but we listen to organizations such as Amnesty International, FIFA and also foreign workers in Qatar“.

In the video, they also revealed an official statement from the Football Association of Australia, in which they thanked “the significant progress and legislative reforms they have made in this area.” Qatar in recent years to recognize and protect workers’ rights.”

however, The Australians also claimed “they were aware that the heroism was linked to the suffering of daily migrant workers and their families”. And this cannot be ignored,” said the Federation of the Peripheral State.

Australian Football has asked the Qatari state to show greater tolerance and compassion for the LGBTQ communityin order to become aware as some field leaders do in football.

In many choices in Europe, the support of this community that has been under attack for several years is evidentin fact, choices like EnglandAnd the Germany s France They showed their support by carrying the rainbow flag on the squad of captains.

For its part, Amnesty International stated that:These migrant workers receive poor wages and poor working conditions‘, adding that most of those people who collaborated on infrastructure development are mainly from NepalAnd the India s Bangladeshi.

