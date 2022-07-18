Australia hangs on bronze in nine-minute race

In the previous period, the sky of Terrassa turned orange and several small planes flew over the Olympic Stadium. About 25 kilometers away, in Pont de Vilomara, on one of the terraces of Montserrat, a fire broke out that changed the atmosphere of a big day in the city with the final matches of the Women’s Hockey World Cup. Germany and Australia opened a day when all tickets for the final match, which will begin at 9:30 PM, were sold out. The struggle did not disappoint (2-1). Australia returned to Germany feeling sad again, as happened in the semi-final against Argentina. In fact, Germany has not conquered the oceans since 2010.

Germany had a great tournament but they say goodbye without getting on the podium. At first there were “penalties” against Argentina, and then, against Australia, a poor final quarter in which they arrived so suffocated that the “Australians” returned from the match and left Terrassa with bronze. The prize for a team that fell in the quarter-finals in Tokyo in this World Cup goes up two steps, although they did not show their best team against Spain either in third or fourth place. But, according to their superb goalkeeper, they will climb to third place.

The Germans started driving. Their hockey game is dynamic and fast, with technically talented players like Lina Michel, who made the score 0-1 with a superb shot from inside the area after great team play. The German machine worked and the difference seemed clear and the second was about to fall, but the meeting entered another phase of study, the revolts decreased and the territories were not intervened. There were no more corner kicks until the third quarter, when Jocelyn Bartram appeared again to disrupt the German chances.

Zoom Germany sad on the bench. Palestinian National Authority GT

Everything changed in the last quarter. Australia was more aggressive and Germany began to be inflexible in its attacks. The ball that went, came back faster. The “Australians” had a penalty kick for the first time and the score was 1-1. Stephanie Kershaw picked up a ball in the penalty area and hit it crosswise as Michel did with the German goalkeeper. There was VAR interference, but it was valid. I stayed 12 minutes and everything was at the same point as in the beginning. While Germany desperately needed to collide with Bartram over and over again, Australia would find themselves in an isolated 1-2, worked again by Kershaw, who was named best of the match. His goal gives another podium for his country, which has collected seven medals in its history. Germany was left empty.