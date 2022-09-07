Australia granted asylum to the Afghan flag carrier for Tokyo 2020 after the danger to her country: ‘I’m starting a new life here’

Kimia Yousefi participated in the Tokyo Olympics (Effie)

Australia granted asylum to Olympic sprinter Kimia Yousefi Official sources said today, Wednesday, that the bearers of the Afghan flag in the Tokyo Olympics, along with thirty other people, are at risk due to their support for women’s rights in that country.

“In essence, I am starting a new life here. “I will be training hard and it will be very exciting to go to Paris, I will definitely compete,” Al-Yousifi said of the upcoming Olympic event in a statement published today by the Australian Olympic Committee (COA, its English acronym).

Al-Yousifi, who came to Australia with her mother, one of her three siblings, and 31 others They entered the peripheral country in recent weeks as refugees The entity said it was because of the “great danger” they face in Afghanistan as a result of their “support for women’s participation in sports and education”.

The athlete competed in the 100-meter sprint at the Tokyo Olympics. (Getty Images)

The Agriculture Committee noted that in addition to the mandarin who also participated in the Rio Games and carried his country’s flag at that event, the Australian authorities welcomed the taekwondo medalist at the Asian Games. Ahmed Abbasi Beside Two families related to Olympic volleyball.

“We have Olympians in the group, as well Sports directors who have particularly advocated for women’s sports Through recruitment, training and judging programs, jury executive director Matt Carroll said in a statement from the Olympic body.

The group of 31 people arrived in Australia between the beginning of June and last week, as part of the COA’s Efforts for their “Safe Exit” from AfghanistanAfter the Taliban returned to power on August 15, 2021.

Vice Chairman of the Cultural Committee of the Taliban Ahmadullah Wasiq

Since the imposition of the Taliban interim government A wave of restrictions on Afghan womenFrom imposing a burqa to staying at home and other obstacles such as their access to work, Australia has taken in more than a hundred Afghan athletes and their families.

In an interview with Australian broadcaster SBS corresponding to September 2021, the deputy head of the Taliban Cultural Committee said, Ahmed Allah Wasiqshe said, that women’s sport is not considered appropriate or necessary.

“I don’t think women are allowed to play cricket because they don’t need to. In cricket, they may encounter a situation where they do not cover their face and body. Islam does not allow women to see this way. It’s the media age, there will be pictures and videos, and then people will see that. Islam and Afghanistan do not allow women to play cricket or play sports where they are exposed“, Call.

Read on