Australia goalkeeper throws Galician accordion penalty bottle away – Fox Sports

Andrew RedmayneAnd the Australian goalkeeperIt was a real nightmare for the chest Peru In the hem heading to World Cup Qatar 2022. Sydney goalkeeper Shine in a certain dance This made him distract Ricardo Gareca and take a World Cup ticket.

in spite of that, Presentation of the 33-year-old footballer It started much earlier: through a video clip taken from behind the goal, where criminal chargesthe cameras captured the moment he threw the bottle with the accordion he had Pedro Galez Regarding collectors Australia.

In the video, you can see that when he throws the bottle, a kind of leaf flies: before that, the goalkeeper returns and finishes taking the aforementioned accordion; However, what he’s doing with it can’t be seen clearly.

[#EXCLUSIVO⚠️] The Movistar Deportes camera captured the exact moment Australian goalkeeper Andew Redmayne played a sloppy fight against Pedro Gallese and the Peruvian national team. More photos at RAS de Cancha today from 9:00 pm # Mixed Zone (003 and 703 in HD). pic.twitter.com/gLCvar6Yix – Movistar Sports (@MovistarDeporPe) June 15 2022

Graham Arnold, DT of Australia, dish ‘Van Gaal’ in a penalty shootout with Andrew Redmayne

The football strategist made a particular move that reminded more than what Louis van Gaal himself did in Brazil 2014. In the quarter-final, against Costa Rica, the Dutchman replaced Jasper Cillessen and put Tim Krul in the penalty shootout. Those from the Netherlands have been given entry permits to the next round.

Graham Arnold did the same with Matthew Ryan himself: He held organizational time and a large portion of the grand total; However, he gave way to Redmayne… the rest is history.

“The plan ends in batch It’s something that really arose out of pre-selection from the summons. It’s a situation that can happen, and during the two or three weeks we’ve been here, I’ve always been thinking about it,” Andrew himself explained.