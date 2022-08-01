Australia goalkeeper “Dancer” did it again!

Andrew RedmayneAustralian goalkeeper Sydney FC.once again gave victory to his team, just as he did in Australia’s qualification for Globalism In view of Perustop the decisive shot in the penalty shootout.

The Australian goalkeeper rose to fame, better said, for his moves and jumps in front of the shots of Peruvian players, whom he managed to knock out of their chests.

On this occasion, he did the same with his team in a match Glass From Australia Kiss Central CoastIn addition to his skills as a goalkeeper, he once again demonstrated the skills of a dancer