Australia fines Trivago for misinformation

An Australian court on Friday (04.22.2022) ordered a housing search gate trivagobased in Germany, to pay a millionaire fine for providing misleading information about hotel room rates between December 2016 and September 2019.

The fine ordered by the Australian Federal Court, which decided more than two years ago – in January 2020 – that the multinational technology violated Australian consumer law, is A$44.7 million ($32.8 million). Americans, i.e. 30.3 million euros), according to the published ruling.

In announcing the sentence, Justice Mark Moshinsky explained that he considers it necessary “for the purposes of specific and general deterrence, to impose penalties substantially higher than the benefits he derives from trivago their infringing behavior” in order to reflect the “seriousness of the violations.”

The judge noticed that trivago The judge proposed paying “half of the estimated damages to consumers (about A$30 million),” referring to an amount equivalent to about US$22 million or €20 million.

trivago – brought by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) – misled people by saying it would help them quickly and easily find the best deals or rates available for a particular hotel, according to the Consumer Protection Agency.

