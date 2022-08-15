Australia fines Google for misleading its users

Judge Thomas Tawley, of the Australian Federal Court (the maximum stay per state), said in the ruling referring to Google’s “deceptive behaviour”, according to a court statement.

The Australian Federal Court on Friday fined Google A$60 million ($42.7 million, €41.3 million) on Google for misleading Android mobile users about the collection of their location data.

The fine was settled with the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC) for misleading said users between January 2017 and December 2018.

The judge specified in his ruling that “it is unacceptable for consumers to be deceived in this kind of matter, even through unintentional behaviour.”

Already in April last year, the Australian Federal Court ruled that Google had violated Australian Competition and Consumer Law by making false or misleading representations to its customers.

Location and activity. The crimes reported by the ACCC focus on two configurations: “location history” and “internet and application activity.” The Accountability and Corruption Commission argued that Google misled about 1.3 million users by failing to explain that these settings must be manually turned off if consumers do not want Google to collect, maintain, and use their location information.

The ACCC said the ruling “sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies, large and small, that they should not mislead consumers about how their data is collected and used.”



