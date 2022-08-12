Australia fines Google $60 million

Justice determined that the company deceived Android users in connection with the collection of their location data.

Google will have to pay a fine of $60 million imposed by the Australian authorities after ensuring that the company Misleads Android phone consumers about the collection and use of their location data.

Specifically, it could have implied that the Google account only made use of this type of information by configuring Location History. The truth is that “web and app activity” was so. At least that’s what happened Between January 2017 and December 2018affecting about 1.3 million accounts in the oceanic state.

The case dates back to October 2019, when the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) began the process against Google for this breach. A year and a half later, in April 2021, the federal court decided that he had violated consumer law. Now everything is solved using ad of punishment.

“This important sanction imposed by the court today sends a strong message to digital platforms and other companies, large and small, that they must not mislead consumers about how their data is being collected and used,” appreciates Gina Kass-Gottlib, chair of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

60 million Australian dollars, in contrast, more than 42 million US dollars and 41 million euros.

Google, one of the largest companies in the world, Was able to retain location data collected through your Web & App Activity settings Google may use this retained data to target ads to certain consumers, even if those consumers have their Location History turned off.

Cass Gottlieb remembers that “Companies must be transparent about the types of data they collect and how it is collected and can be used, So consumers can make informed decisions About who they share this data with.