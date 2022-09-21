Australia finds 230 whales stranded on a remote beach in Tasmania | Climate and environment

Australian authorities found about 230 pioneer whales stranded near Port Macquarie on Australia’s west coast on Wednesday. Tasmania And only half of them appear to be alive, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment.

Aerial footage shows dozens of black whales sprawling along the shore where icy waters from the south meet sand. “The response to delinquency in this area is complex,” the statement said, referring to the difficulty of accessing this wilderness area of ​​the island.

About two years ago, there was another mass delinquency in the same area for nearly 500 whales Pilot whales, also known as pilot whales, of which only 100 have survived. And the day before, 14 sperm whales had died after being stranded on a beach in southern King Island, also in Tasmania. These and other marine mammals are often stranded on the coasts of southern Australia and New Zealand, without experts being able to explain the causes, although they usually attribute them to diseases, navigation errors, sudden changes in the tides, predatory persecution, or extreme weather conditions.

A team from Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment, in the south of the country, is traveling to the region to advance work to rescue specimens stranded on the sandy surface of an ocean shore, where they will collaborate with other authorities.