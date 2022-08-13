Australia demands the journalist on the anniversary of his arrest in China

Sydney (Australia), August 13. Australia called on Saturday for the rights of Chinese-Australian journalist Cheng Li to be respected on the second anniversary of her arrest in China on spying charges.

In a statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called for “fundamental standards of justice, fair procedures and humane treatment” to be met, consistent with international law.

“Our thoughts are with the Qing family, including her two children, with whom she has not been in contact since her arrest,” the Australian minister said.

Cheng was arrested on August 13, 2020, and on March 31, she was tried behind closed doors in Beijing for “disclosing secrets to foreign agents” without knowing the penalty, which could include life imprisonment.

The CGTN reporter, who was born 46 years ago in China and holds Australian citizenship, is waiting in detention until the court issues its verdict.

Last June, the journalist’s partner, Nick Coyle, expressed concern about the health of the detained journalist and criticized the fact that Chinese authorities had suspended consular assistance from Canberra, citing restrictions due to the coronavirus.

Cheng’s partner said he finds it difficult to understand the reasons for the arrest of the financial journalist because she was a “person not involved in politics”.

According to the China Foreign Correspondents’ Club, foreign journalists face an “unprecedented number of obstacles” including “threats of legal action” and “harassment campaigns,” according to a report published in March.

In addition to the TV presenter, who is a mother of two children from a previous relationship and lives in Melbourne, the Australian government is seeking the release of Chinese-Australian writer Yang Heng Jun, who was arrested in 2019 in China and tried in May 2021 behind closed doors. accused of espionage without knowing his punishment. EFE

