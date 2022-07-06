Australia defeats Belgium and advances to the quarter-finals

The Australian hockey team beat Belgium 2-0. At the Olympic Stadium of Terrassa (Barcelona) and qualify directly for the quarter-finals as it happens with Argentina, first in Group C.

The fourth day of the World Cup in Terrassa witnessed the fourth group and the duel between the two teams, which made a great impression in the first match, as they beat Japan and South Africa.

The meeting was very even. It showed a negative tie in the first half despite the great chances in both goals.

Australia struck early in the third half with two goals in just one minute from Greta Hayes and Rebecca Greiner. He remained 2-0 until the end of the match.

In the other match, Japan and South Africa tied with a score of 3 In a match in which Japan advanced 3-0.

South Africa was eliminated by a loss but managed to equalize thanks to a goal with one minute left in the match.

This Wednesday, the last day of this group D is played during Spain will do it on Thursday against South Korea In Group C, Argentina will face Canada.