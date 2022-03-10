Australia declares national emergency after severe flooding

Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, announce yesterday National emergency response to severe flooding along the east coast.

“Australia is becoming a much more difficult country to live in because of these natural disasters,” the prime minister told a news conference.

Until now, The disaster claimed 21 lives.

The flood disaster that swept southeast Queensland and New South Wales is extremely devastating. While cleanup and recovery operations are well underway for some, many areas especially around Lismore remain isolated, with rescue operations continuing and critical supplies airlifted. – Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 7, 2022

Australia records deaths and economic losses again The root of a natural disaster, then devastating bushfires in 2019; Currently, Due to severe storm and flooding in (regions) of New South Wales and Queensland.

However, the emergency must receive official recognition from the Australian Governor-General, David Hurley, so that the authorities can have greater access to available resources and help affected areas faster.

Morrison also announced more financial aid and extended benefits for victims and emphasized that he understood the indignation and protests of many Lismore residents, as they had to face an “once every five hundred years” event.

In addition to the Australian government paying disaster grants to some 330,000 people were affected floods spread around 4 thousand and 400 soldiers In New South Wales and Queensland for Cleaning and Reconstruction.

With information from EFE and Reuters